220645 KEMAURI BOND Jan 30, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BOND, KEMAURI TYREE 01/29/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 140INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Real Property Secu Status Medicine Misdemeanor Injury Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector