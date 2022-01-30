220648 LARRY PERKINS Jan 30, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 PERKINS, LARRY JAMES 01/29/2022Age: 68 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 120FTA-SIMPLE POSSESS SCH II CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Larry Perkins Larry James Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector