220652 EDDIE TOLER Jan 30, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 TOLER, EDDIE TASHON 01/29/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 165ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Eddie Toler Assault Eddie Tashon Secu Status Misdemeanor Female Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector