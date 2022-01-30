220655 JEFFERY STATON Jan 30, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 STATON, JEFFERY JERMAINE 01/29/2022Age: 37 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 150DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Secu Status Rev Jeffery Staton Jeffery Jermaine Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector