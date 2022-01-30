BRINK, DION LYNELL 01/29/2022

Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 145

SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

CONSUME ALC BY <19 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags