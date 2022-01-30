220659 KAYLE GASKINS Jan 30, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 GASKINS, KAYLE DEVON 01/29/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 140DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Gaskin Secu Status Misdemeanor Bond Status Type Devon Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector