220660 QUANTE BISHOP Jan 30, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BISHOP, QUANTE MARTAVIS 01/30/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 140POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET