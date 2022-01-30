SUTTON, ARTHUR EARL 01/30/2022

Age: 58 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 155

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags