220663 ARTHUR SUTTON Jan 30, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SUTTON, ARTHUR EARL 01/30/2022Age: 58 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 155DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET