220667 MICHAEL DEBERRY Jan 30, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 DEBERRY, MICHAEL ROMOND 01/30/2022Age: 40 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 150FTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-TRESPASS DURING EMERGENCY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET