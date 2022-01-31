Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: January 31, 2022 @ 9:21 pm
CANNON, JEFFREY LYNN 01/30/2022
Age: 34 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 120
FTA-DRIVE LEFT OF CENTER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
FTA-EXPIRED/NO INSPECTION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
FTA-FAIL YLD STOPSIGN/FLSH RED LGT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
FTA-FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
FTA-UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $7515.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
FTA-CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
FTA-FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
The Daily Reflector