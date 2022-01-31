SPENCER, MATORYA LOREAL 01/30/2022

Age: 36 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 250

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT GOVT OFFICAL/EMPLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags