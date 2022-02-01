MILLS, TRAVIS COLBY 01/31/2022

Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 300

ASLT INF SER INJ MINOR PRESENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT BY STANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

