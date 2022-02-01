220690 DARIUS INGRAM Feb 1, 2022 41 min ago 1 of 2 INGRAM, DARIUS LAMONT 01/31/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 170FTA-SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Darius Ingram Darius Lamont Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector