220692 RAQUAN SQUIRES Feb 1, 2022 41 min ago 1 of 2 SQUIRES, RAQUAN MALIK 01/31/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 250ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Nbnd Status Assault Female Status Bond Type