220694 ABED HAMED Feb 1, 2022 41 min ago 1 of 2 HAMED, ABED ALAZIZ 01/31/2022Age: 43 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 160ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Nbnd Status Misdemeanor Assault Female Status Bond Type