220695 ASHLEY TAYLOR Feb 1, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 TAYLOR, ASHLEY NICOLE 01/31/2022Age: 36 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 150NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4076.60 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET