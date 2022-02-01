220696 TAYLOR GALLAGHER Feb 1, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 GALLAGHER, TAYLOR NICOLE 01/31/2022Age: 30 Sex: F Race: W Height: 503 Weight: 150BREAKING OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDELIV/ACCEPT BLANK/OPEN TITLE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Taylor Gallagher Taylor Nicole Misdemeanor Linguistics Status Type Secu Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector