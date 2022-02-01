220697 MAJESTIC JORDAN Feb 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 JORDAN, MAJESTIC JOSEPH 01/31/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 200POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Jordan Firearm Crime Joseph Status Type Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector