220698 DALEXIA CHARLES Feb 1, 2022 41 min ago 1 of 2 CHARLES, DALEXIA SHERI 01/31/2022Age: 24 Sex: F Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 160MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Charles Sheri Status Linguistics Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector