220700 NNAMDI ONYEKACHI Feb 1, 2022 41 min ago ONYEKACHI, NNAMDI IKENNA 01/31/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: Weight: 0FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Officer Misdemeanor Technical Terms Scientific Terms Type Secu Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector