220701 JAMES CAHAYLA-WYNNE Feb 1, 2022 41 min ago 1 of 2 CAHAYLA-WYNNE, JAMES OWEN 02/01/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 170DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags James Cahayla-wynne James Owen Secu Status Misdemeanor Status Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector