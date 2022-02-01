220702 FLOYD TWYMAN Feb 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 TWYMAN, FLOYD MATTHEW 02/01/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 230HARASSING PHONE CALL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHARASSING PHONE CALLS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCYBERSTALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Phone Call Incl Status Crime Secu Status Floyd Twyman Threat Floyd Matthew Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector