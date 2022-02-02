220710 RAEKWON EASON Feb 2, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 EASON, RAEKWON MALIK 02/01/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 125ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Nbnd Status Misdemeanor Assault Female Status Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector