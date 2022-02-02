KING, JACKIE RAY 02/01/2022

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 175

POSSESSION OF STOLEN GOODS PROPERTY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $20015.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONSPIRE TO COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONSPIRE TO COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONSPIRE TO COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags