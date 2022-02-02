220713 CANDI JONES Feb 2, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 JONES, CANDI 02/01/2022Age: 49 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 180SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Candi Jones Status Linguistics Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector