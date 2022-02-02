220714 BRANDON WHITE Feb 2, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WHITE, BRANDON LEE 02/01/2022Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 169FTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REEV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - FAIL TO SECURE PASSEN UNDER 16 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - POSSES MARIJUANA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Secu Status Tag Brandon White Status Fail Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector