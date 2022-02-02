JOHNSON, DANTE RAMEZE 02/01/2022

Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 190

FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

