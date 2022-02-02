220719 KALIYAH WOOTEN Feb 2, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WOOTEN, KALIYAH ARKEL 02/01/2022Age: 26 Sex: F Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 125FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-DRIVER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Kaliyah Wooten Law Criminal Law Kaliyah Arkel Status Type Wear Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector