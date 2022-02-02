WOOTEN, KALIYAH ARKEL 02/01/2022

Age: 26 Sex: F Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 125

FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-DRIVER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

