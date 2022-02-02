220721 WILLIAM FORD Feb 2, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 FORD, WILLIAM MITCHELL 02/01/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 200MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $4500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags William Mitchell William Ford Status Crime Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector