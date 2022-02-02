FORD, WILLIAM MITCHELL 02/01/2022

Age: 27 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 200

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $4500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

