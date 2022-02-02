220722 ANDRE HERNANDEZ Feb 2, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HERNANDEZ, ANDRE HAROLD 02/02/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 136INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Secu Status Andre Hernandez Andre Harold Crime Status Type Misdemeanor Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector