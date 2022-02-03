220726 ROGER WILLIAMS Feb 3, 2022 58 min ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, ROGER WAYNE 02/02/2022Age: 42 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 190PV-POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Wayne Roger Williams Firearm Felon Secu Status Misdemeanor Possession Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector