220728 DERRICK WHITEHURST Feb 3, 2022 58 min ago 1 of 2 WHITEHURST, DERRICK STEVENSON 02/02/2022Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 190POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETM/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET