220729 JAQYAN MOORE Feb 3, 2022 58 min ago 1 of 2 MOORE, JAQYAN DA`SHAY 02/02/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 148FTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- UNSAFE MOVEMENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET