DANIELS, TERRANCE DISHON 02/02/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 190BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET