220731 DOMINIQUE JACKSON Feb 3, 2022 58 min ago 1 of 2 JACKSON, DOMINIQUE DAVONTAE 02/02/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 170RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET