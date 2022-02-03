220733 TYSHON WASHINGTON Feb 3, 2022 58 min ago 1 of 2 WASHINGTON, TYSHON LAQUON 02/02/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 148FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Washington Crime Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector