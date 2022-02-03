220734 ANNA DADE-EL Feb 3, 2022 58 min ago 1 of 2 DADE-EL, ANNA 02/02/2022Age: 43 Sex: F Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 160LARCENYOF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL STOP STOPSIGN/FLSH RED LT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS STOLEN GOODS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Nbnd Status Bond Misdemeanor Law Type Status Anna Dade-el Rev Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector