220735 MICHAEL HARRELL Feb 3, 2022 58 min ago 1 of 2 HARRELL, MICHAEL CHAD 02/02/2022Age: 39 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 210COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRE TRQAFFIC METHAMPHETAMINE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET