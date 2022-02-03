220738 ANNIE HOLLIDAY Feb 3, 2022 58 min ago 1 of 2 HOLLIDAY, ANNIE LOMIA 02/02/2022Age: 25 Sex: F Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 230CRUELTY TO ANIMALS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDOG/CAT/FERRET VACCINATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Annie Holliday Misdemeanor Annie Lomia Zoology Type Secu Status Status Cruelty Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector