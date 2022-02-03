220739 RASAUN REESE Feb 3, 2022 58 min ago 1 of 2 REESE, RASAUN KYLIK 02/02/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 170ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $1500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDWIKISI - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETM/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Murder Crime Criminal Law Secu Status Reese Firearm Degree Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector