220741 KRISTEN COWARD Feb 3, 2022 58 min ago 1 of 2 COWARD, KRISTEN MAKAYLA 02/02/2022Age: 22 Sex: F Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 180FTA-CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Gun Weaponry Firearm Kristen Coward Kristen Makayla Type Secu Status