HARRIS, DARRICK CALVERT 02/02/2022

Age: 44 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 200

PAROLE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags