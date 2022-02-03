220745 KENNETH CASTELLI Feb 3, 2022 58 min ago 1 of 2 CASTELLI, KENNETH JAMES 02/02/2022Age: 36 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 160DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Kenneth Castelli Kenneth James Law Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector