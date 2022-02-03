220746 JACQUES SUGGS Feb 3, 2022 58 min ago 1 of 2 SUGGS, JACQUES DONNELL 02/02/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 185OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION STOLEN GOODS PROPERTY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Incl Status Felony Law Jacques Suggs Jacques Donnell Secu Status Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector