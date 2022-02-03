SUGGS, JACQUES DONNELL 02/02/2022

Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 185

OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAKING OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION STOLEN GOODS PROPERTY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

