220748 TYJAH BARNES Feb 3, 2022 58 min ago 1 of 2 BARNES, TYJAH LASHA 02/02/2022Age: 23 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 129FTA-A&A DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CHILD NOT IN REAR SEAT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-REAR SEAT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET