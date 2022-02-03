BARNES, TYJAH LASHA 02/02/2022

Age: 23 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 129

FTA-A&A DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-CHILD NOT IN REAR SEAT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-REAR SEAT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags