SMITH, CHRISTOPHER BALIJAH 02/03/2022

Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 175

LITTERING NOT >15 LBS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags