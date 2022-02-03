220749 CHRISTOPHER SMITH Feb 3, 2022 58 min ago 1 of 2 SMITH, CHRISTOPHER BALIJAH 02/03/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 175LITTERING NOT >15 LBS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Secu Status Firearm Christopher Smith Crime Misdemeanor Christopher Balijah Status Felony Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector