220752 KEVEON EVERETT Feb 3, 2022 58 min ago 1 of 2 EVERETT, KEVEON WANYA 02/03/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 182FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Everett Keveon Wanya Status Secu Status