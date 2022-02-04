KING, JONATHAN ERIC 02/03/2022

Age: 37 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 150

ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POST RELEASE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags