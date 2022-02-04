220754 JONATHAN KING Feb 4, 2022 7 min ago 1 of 2 KING, JONATHAN ERIC 02/03/2022Age: 37 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 150ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOST RELEASE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Jonathan King Assault Misdemeanor Crime Law Sport Jonathan Eric Status Secu Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector