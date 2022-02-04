UTSEY, MARQUISE 02/03/2022

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 190

SEXUAL BATTERY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags