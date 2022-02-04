220768 ENASZYA SPEIGHT Feb 4, 2022 7 min ago 1 of 2 SPEIGHT, ENASZYA JAQUON 02/03/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 175FTA-CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DISCHARGE WEAPON WITHIN CITY LIMITS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT DRIVER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS MARIJ> 1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Secu Status Incl Status Crime Weaponry Felony Firearm Gun Weapon Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector